Marayur: The authorities are ignoring the repeated pleas of the residents of Marayur and Kanthalloor areas to solve the threat of wild animals which frequently venture out of the forest and destroy crops. At Keezhanthur, herds of wild bison are stationed in coffee and pepper plantations during the day as well as night, and cause widespread destruction. Keezhanthur is also noted for producing winter vegetables, which are also damaged by the bison. Local people said that workers are reluctant to venture into the farms, fearing the animals.

Padayappa, a wild elephant roaming on the Marayur – Munnar road and nearby plantations, is another threat. The tusker often blocks vehicles on the state highway, causing traffic disruptions. Even though alerts regarding the presence of Padayappa appear on the WhatsApp groups of residents in the area, tourists from other places who are unaware of the threat encounter the elephant. Such a situation could be dangerous, but a major tragedy has not yet occurred as the tourists had a narrow escape every time.

In another incident, two wild elephants invaded a paddy field at Pattayidumbukudi in Valara and destroyed the crop and the farm implements. After causing destruction on Tuesday night, the elephants moved to Vattippara, near Kulamankuzhi, and stayed there, refusing to return to the forest. The situation has spread panic in the area.

Local residents said that even though a solar fence has been installed in the area by the Forest Department with their support and assistance from the Elephant Action Council, it is yet to be commissioned. This situation enables the wild elephants from Aaram Mile area to regularly invade farms, they said.