Kochi: A nurse’s commitment to her profession and swift action have earned her praises as she tried everything possible to save a life, though she couldn’t succeed. Deepamol K M, who works at a private hospital in the city, rose to the situation after a woman was knocked down by the KSRTC bus she was travelling by on Wednesday. Deepamol rushed Sobhana (63), who was severely injured in the accident, to a government hospital nearby and later to the hospital where she works for advanced care.

An operating theatre staff nurse at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Deepamol was returning home after a night duty when the incident occurred. On seeing the critically injured pedestrian lying unconscious, she immediately stepped in to help. She administered CPR by the roadside without any assistance.

Despite signs of severe internal bleeding, Deepamol managed to restore a faint pulse and took the initiative to shift the patient to the nearest Thuravoor Taluk Hospital, where first aid was given. As the condition remained critical, Sobhana was referred to Alappuzha Medical College.

"Since the bleeding was heavy and the hospital was a bit far, I thought it was not a good option to shift the patient to Alappuzha Medical College. So I decided to shift her to my VPS Lakeshore Hospital. To maintain her breathing, I administered CPR with the bag valve mask provided by the Taluk Hospital until we reached Lakeshore," said Deepamol.

At the hospital, the patient was intubated in the emergency department and revived from cardiac arrest before being shifted to the neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit. However, due to the severity of the injuries, Sobhana succumbed on Thursday.

"Though I knew the head injury was severe, I prayed a lot for the recovery of the patient. I would have been the happiest if the patient had survived," said Deepamol with a trembling voice, after returning from Sobhana’s funeral.

The hospital management and staff lauded Deepamol’s timely intervention and dedication, especially after a long shift. Sobhana’s family members also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to her for doing everything possible to try to save their loved one. Police have registered a case in connection with the accident.