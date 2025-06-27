The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court on Friday found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Judge M P Shibu delivered the verdict, and the sentence will be pronounced on Saturday.

The case dates back to 2024, when the accused, Afsal, a native of Kollam, met the survivor through Instagram. After gaining her trust, he obtained her address and visited her home on the day of the incident, knowing that only her 8-year-old sister was present.

He then brutally assaulted the 13-year-old. Despite her younger sister's loud cries, neighbours remained unaware of the incident. The trial was completed within a year. Public Prosecutor A A Ajith Prasad and Advocate V C Bindhu appeared for the prosecution. Peroorkada Police SI V Saiju Nath and G Arun led the investigation.