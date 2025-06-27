18-year-old found guilty of sexually abusing teen girl in TVM
The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court delivered the verdict on Friday, and the sentence will be announced on Saturday.
The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court delivered the verdict on Friday, and the sentence will be announced on Saturday.
The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court delivered the verdict on Friday, and the sentence will be announced on Saturday.
The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court on Friday found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Judge M P Shibu delivered the verdict, and the sentence will be pronounced on Saturday.
The case dates back to 2024, when the accused, Afsal, a native of Kollam, met the survivor through Instagram. After gaining her trust, he obtained her address and visited her home on the day of the incident, knowing that only her 8-year-old sister was present.
He then brutally assaulted the 13-year-old. Despite her younger sister's loud cries, neighbours remained unaware of the incident. The trial was completed within a year. Public Prosecutor A A Ajith Prasad and Advocate V C Bindhu appeared for the prosecution. Peroorkada Police SI V Saiju Nath and G Arun led the investigation.