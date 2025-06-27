Thrissur: A two-storey building accommodating migrant workers collapsed early on Thursday in Kodakara, Thrissur, leaving three dead. The incident occurred around 6 am, when most of the residents were preparing to leave for work.



The building, located near the Kodakara Panchayat office, housed 17 migrant workers. Fourteen of them managed to escape unhurt, while three were trapped under the debris. Though the search and rescue team retrieved them, all of them succumbed to injuries.

The victims have been identified as Rahul (19), Rupel (21), and Aleem (30), all hailing from West Bengal. Rahul was pulled out alive but succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Rupel's and Aleem's bodies recovered from the rubble.

Two-storey building which collapsed in Thrissur's Kodakara. Photo: Special arrangement

Constructed using laterite bricks, the decades-old building is suspected to have collapsed due to heavy rainfall that lashed the area the previous night.

Local residents, along with police and fire and rescue teams, launched an intensive search operation at dawn. A JCB was later deployed to help clear debris, which enabled rescuers to locate the trapped victims more quickly.