Wayanad: Hundreds of students have teamed up with the Forest Department to restore native tree species by dispersing thousands of seed balls into forest areas. The mission, which started on June 15, will run until August 15 and aims to curb the invasion of alien tree species in the forests of Wayanad, which pose a threat to the ecosystem.

The South Wayanad Forest Division, North Wayanad Forest Division, and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary have jointly taken up the initiative, preparing around 1.5 lakh seed balls for the mission. Seeds of trees that are endemic and indigeneous to the Wayanad forests were selected. Bamboo seeds were among the most preferred, as their role in preserving and restoring the ecosystem is well established.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other seed varieties included Guava, Indian Gooseberry, Terminalia Bellirica (Thanni), Mango, Jackfruit, Jungle Jackfruit (Ayini), Beechwood (Kumizhu), Neem (Veppu), Njaval (Jamun), and Black Murdah (Karimaruthu).

The collected seeds were preserved using traditional methods. They were then encased in the seed balls, which were prepared using a mixture of cow dung, soil and sand. More than 150 students from 'Students Police Cadets' (SPC) and Eco Clubs of Sarwajana High School, Sulthan Bathery, have assisted in making as many as 2000 seed balls, said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various activity clubs including the 'Scouts and Guides', Eco Clubs, and volunteers of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from various schools and colleges are part of the mission. Students from St Mary's High School, Mullankollly, Government High School, Irulam, Nirmala High School, Thariod, St Thomas HS, Nadavayal, St Mary's UP School, Kalpetta, RCHS School, Chundel, have already participated in the mission, and many more are in the queue.

The Forest Department ensured the participation of maximum students in the mission, South Wayanad DFO Ajith K Raman told Onmanorama. "On one hand, students get an opportunity to connect with nature, and on the other, by participating in the seed ball activity, they will feel a sense of ownership over the greenery they helped create in the future," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, considering safety, the department only took the students to secure locations within the forest. The department staff would disperse the seed balls to the interiors of the forests during their routine perambulation drives. "Though we had started the initiative in earlier years in certain divisions on a trial basis, we are now implementing it in full swing across the district," said Ajith.

Through the mission, the department aims to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements in search of fodder, thus preventing human-wildlife conflict. It also aims to throw as many as 1 lakh seed balls in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS).

The mission named FFW (Food, Fodder, Water), focus on the forest areas were the alien species Senna Spectabilis, popularly known as Manjakonna in the local dialect, has been uprooted.

The mission gathers more significance, as a study conducted jointly by Ferns Nature Conservation Society and the Department of Forests and Wildlife, established that more than 123.86 square kilometres (approx. 35 per cent) of WWS (total 344.44 sq. km) had been infested by the alien tree species by 2022.