Charummoodu/ Alappuzha: Several old structures within the Nooranad Leprosy Sanitorium campus are on the brink of collapse. The buildings, originally constructed during the reign of the king for the inmates here, now lie partially destroyed and long forgotten. Many of them have not seen repairs for years, while some have even lost their roofs completely.

The declining number of inmates has often been cited as the reason for the neglect. However, the Health Department could generate revenue by auctioning off these structures through media advertisements. In the past, several buildings were mysteriously dismantled and taken away in lorries overnight, and many have vanished this way.

Currently, most of the remaining structures are unsafe for habitation and lack even the most basic infrastructure. The Health Department, for its part, has taken little to no action toward restoring these buildings.

Overrun by wild growth

The Nooranad Sanitorium campus resembles a forest, with dense overgrowth of shrubs and weeds, making the environment unsafe, especially at night. Even accessing the OP (Outpatient) wing has become risky. The narrow paths leading there are overrun by vegetation on both sides, making it difficult to walk. Falls among the inmates along these paths have become alarmingly frequent.

The dilapidated path used daily by sanitorium inmates. Reptiles and stray dogs are a frequent sight here.

The roads inside the campus are riddled with potholes and remain broken throughout. Shrubs grow unchecked along the entire stretch. Except for the OP wing, the entire campus has been consumed by wild vegetation. Even places of worship inside the campus, including temples and churches, have disappeared beneath the overgrowth.

Adding to the dangers, stray dogs roam the campus day and night, creating further risk for the few remaining residents.