Sreekandapuram: With travel woes mounting due to incessant rains, local residents staged a protest on the Vannayikkadavu Bridge on Friday, demanding that the aging structure be reconstructed and its height increased to prevent submergence during rains.

The protest was organised by the Vannayikkadavu Local Development Council, as the bridge continues to get submerged even with minimal rainfall, cutting off vital access. Sajeev Joseph, MLA, inaugurated the protest. Fr. Noble Onamkulam, Vicar of the Paisakkari Forane Church, presided over the gathering. Wilson Chacko, convenor of the Local development Council, delivered the introductory address.

Prominent figures including Block Panchayat President James Thuruthhel, Panchayat members Tenson Kandathinkara, TP Ashraf, former Panchayat President Daisy Chittuparambil and Development Council members T Sebastian and Binu Mandapathil also addressed the gathering.

The bridge, constructed over 35 years ago, connects the villages of Vannayikkadavu to Chemberi and Cherupuzha via Nellikkutti. It has long served as a vital link for the region. However, every monsoon, it becomes a hazard as rainwater submerges the structure, leaving residents stranded.

Parents are now afraid to let their kids cross the bridge to the Anganwadi, which is barely 25 meters from the structure. The bridge is also used daily by hundreds, including LP school and college students, as well as vehicles.

The protesters demanded that the existing bridge, which has decayed significantly over the years and now poses a serious safety risk, be dismantled and replaced with a new, elevated structure. Hundreds of residents, including women from both sides of the bridge, took part in the demonstration.