Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its objection to the use of the name ‘Janaki’ in the Suresh Gopi-starrer JSK --Janaki v/s State of Kerala. The court observed that the name Janaki, associated with the Hindu goddess Sita, has been used in Indian cinema before without controversy.



Justice N Nagaresh, who was hearing the petition, asked the Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) appearing for the CBFC:

“We have cinemas issued in the name Seeta Aur Geeta. Janaki is Seeta. Nothing happened. No problem. Nobody has any complaint. We have a film named Ram Lakhan. Nobody has any complaint. Then how come for Janaki there is a complaint?”

The remarks came during a hearing on a plea filed by the film’s production house, Cosmos Entertainment, challenging the delay in certification. The film was scheduled for release on June 27, but the CBFC issued a show cause notice asking the filmmakers to remove the name ‘Janaki’ from the title and dialogues.

CBFC’s objection and legal position

The CBFC had earlier informed the court that although its Screening Committee had cleared the film, the CBFC Chairperson had referred it to the Revising Committee for further scrutiny. On Thursday, the DSGI said the Revising Committee found the film suitable for unrestricted public exhibition only if the name ‘Janaki’ was removed from all parts of the film.

The CBFC's objection is reportedly based on Guideline 2(xi) under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which states that “visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups are not presented.” The DSGI told the court that since the film contains mature content, references to sexual violence, and strong language, the association of such content with the name 'Janaki', which refers to a deity, could be considered offensive.

Court directs next steps

The court directed the production to either respond to the show cause notice or file an appeal against it. The matter will next be heard on June 30, when the show cause notice is expected to be placed before the court.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Revising Committee, as per the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, has no power to issue a show cause notice and can only recommend cuts or modifications before issuing certification. The counsel also alleged that the delay violated the filmmakers’ rights under Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of expression) and Article 19(1)(g) (right to profession) of the Constitution.

Cosmos Entertainment had submitted JSK – Janaki v/s State of Kerala for certification on June 12 via the e-cinemapramaan portal. The censor screening took place on June 18. The producers said they were informed through media reports that the name 'Janaki' was being objected to, though no formal rejection had been communicated till then.

The controversy has gained further attention as the film stars Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and a prominent BJP leader from Kerala.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)