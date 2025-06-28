Thiruvananthapuram: After a Facebook post by the head of the Urology department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College garnered attention, the in-charge Director of Medical Education (DME) stated that no emergency procedures had been cancelled due to a lack of equipment. He added that only one minor surgery was recently postponed.

In a post on Facebook, the head of the Urology department, Dr Harris Chirakkal, alleged that surgeries were being postponed due to the lack of necessary equipment.

Addressing the media, the DME, Dr Vishwanathan K V, said that equipment is purchased according to the list provided by HODs. “In this case, the delay was caused by a discrepancy in the rate of the equipment,” he added.

The DME-in-charge said that Dr Harris’ post was an emotional response. “We will look into the claims. No other department head has raised such complaints,” he added.

Dr Harris withdrew the post after it gained widespread attention. Addressing the media, he said that he stands by his statements. “I withdrew the post because I did not think it would garner so much attention,” he added.

The Urology department head referred to the DME’s statements as an attempt to “whitewash” the issue. “The issue is rampant. There is a scarcity of multiple equipments,” he told the media.

Dr Harris said that he is not afraid of departmental action. “Let them take action. I am tired of the service. Why should we hide truths because it will bring shame to the system?”