Pandalam: Once choked with waste, sludge, and invasive weeds, the Muttar channel is finally being revived, bringing fresh hope to local residents. The restoration work, carried out under the Amrut project, is aimed at restoring the natural flow of water. The municipality is spearheading the initiative at an estimated cost of ₹40 lakh, with the removal of sludge and weeds forming the core of the project.

For decades, Muttar had functioned as an unofficial dumping yard. Repeated demands for its conservation had gone unheard. Restoration work is currently progressing from Kadaykkad, where the first phase was implemented, up to the Muttar Bridge. The highest concentration of waste was found in the section of the canal passing beneath the Kurunthottayam Bridge, which runs through the heart of the town. Stagnant wastewater in this stretch had posed serious health risks, including the potential outbreak of epidemics.

As part of the project, protective fencing is being installed at key points. Heavy machinery including earthmovers, has been deployed to accelerate the cleanup. So far, approximately ₹15 lakh has been spent and the Kadaykkad portion of the channel has been successfully deepened by removing sludge.

Accumulated waste remains on the eastern side of the Kurunthottayam Bridge. Cleanup work in this area is set to begin today.

Call for scientific waste disposal

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the method of waste disposal. It has been pointed out that if the removed waste is dumped along the banks, it will eventually find its way back into the channel when it rains.

There have been such instances in the past, prompting calls for scientific and segregated disposal methods. Officials have assured that plastic waste will be separated and managed properly, while the dredged sand is to be used to fill a deep pit on municipal land near the KSRTC stand.

25 surveillance cameras to curb illegal dumping

To prevent garbage dumping, the municipality plans to install 25 surveillance cameras at key points notorious for illegal waste dumping. The municipality has earmarked ₹20 lakh for this project, with Suchitwa Mission expected to contribute the remaining funds.Cameras will be installed at Kurunthottayam Bridge, Valiyapalam, Muttar Bridge, Airanikkudy, Kunnikkuzhi, Poozhikkad Chiramudy, Kudashanadu Thondukandam, Thonnalloor Old Age Home, Kadaykkadu-Aanikkadu Road, Kadaykkadu Bridge