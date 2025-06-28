Wayanad: The Kozhikode police have uncovered a cold-blooded murder involving a Wayanad native whose body was found buried in a remote forest near the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border. The victim, Hemachandran of Vinod Bhavan, Sulthan Bathery, had been missing since March 2024.

He was in Kozhikode for business purposes and staying at a rented house in Mundikkalthazham. On April 6, his wife Nisha filed a missing person complaint with the Medical College police station, seeking an investigation into his disappearance.

Though the police launched a probe soon after, it initially yielded no leads. A new investigation team was later formed, which focused on analysing call detail records (CDR). This led to the discovery of a murder conspiracy allegedly involving one of Hemachandran’s female acquaintances and a group suspected to be linked to the crime, sources said.

On Friday, a police team exhumed Hemachandran’s body from an isolated area in Kappikkadu, near Cherambady on the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border. Further investigation is underway to identify all those involved and to establish the motive behind the murder.