Malappuram: Reema Shaji, a young woman who has balanced academics with a deep commitment to social service, is all set to fly to the UK after being awarded the Chevening Scholarship by the British Government. A native of Kannankulam in Tirur, Reema has made an inspiring journey from a modest background to global recognition.

A Computer Science graduate from MES Engineering College, Kuttippuram, Reema has been actively involved with the Tinker Hub Foundation, a voluntary organisation that provides free IT education to students and youth. Her passion for learning and community development made her a natural fit for the Chevening Scholarship, which selects only the top 2% of its 70,000 global applicants.

Chevening is a leadership development programme funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). It seeks individuals with a vision to create impact in their home countries.

Reema will pursue her studies at the University of Edinburgh under the scholarship. She is the daughter of the late Shaji Mannayil and Jausiya Shaji. Reflecting on her achievement, she said, “I come from a very ordinary family in Tirur. If this inspires someone else to dream big, it would mean the world to me.”

This isn’t Reema’s first time on an international platform. During her undergraduate years, she was selected for the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme, funded by the US State Department, which took her to McNeese State University in the United States.

How to apply for a Chevening Scholarship?

You’ll need at least two years of work experience and must answer four essay questions as part of the application. More details can be found at www.chevening.org. A key requirement is that the scholars must return to their home country after completing the programme to contribute to its development.