Kozhikode: One person died and two others were injured after a landslip at the construction site of an apartment complex near HiLITE Mall, Thondayad Bypass, on Sunday morning.

The deceased is a 30-year-old native of West Bengal. His body was recovered after a two-hour-long operation. He was rushed to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other two injured workers, identified as Alex (22) and Abesh (25), also from West Bengal, were taken to the same hospital. “Alex and Abesh were brought into the casualty with leg injuries. Their condition is stable now,” the hospital’s Public Relations Officer confirmed.

The Vellimadukunnu Fire and Rescue Services and Medical College Police personnel were involved in the rescue operation.

The accident occurred on a plot created by excavating part of a hillside. A house is located directly above the excavated area, posing a potentially dangerous situation. Authorities have advised the residents to relocate to a safer location temporarily.