Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George ordered an inquiry on Sunday into allegations raised by Dr Harris Chirakkal regarding the shortage of surgical equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Addressing the media, the minister stated that all concerns raised by Dr Harris would be thoroughly examined.

Throughout her remarks, the minister repeatedly stated that the problem lies with the system and that it needs correction. When asked to define what she meant by the system, she explained that it includes the government and other facilities.

"Harris is an honest doctor. The issues he highlighted reflect systemic problems. He raised them to bring wider attention to the matter," said Veena George.

The minister was evasive when asked whether the Health Department was already aware of the situation. Instead, she referred to data on surgeries. The minister did not refute Dr Harris’s claims and appeared to express support for his intentions.

''I always say that doctors must empathise with patients and treat them like their own family. In his Facebook post, Harris mentioned treating a patient who was the same age as his son,'' she said.