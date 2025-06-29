Idukki: Tamil Nadu opened 13 shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam around 11.35 am on Sunday, each raised by 10 centimetres. This controlled release is discharging about 250 cusecs of water per second into the Periyar river.

On Saturday, authorities had issued a warning that the shutters would likely be opened around 10 am the following day, though there was a chance it could happen earlier.

The District Collector has urged residents living along the banks of the Periyar river to remain cautious, although officials say there is currently no cause for alarm. People in low-lying areas have been advised to relocate to safer places or move to relief camps if needed.

By 7 pm on Saturday, the water level in the reservoir had reached 135.95 feet, crossing the critical 135-feet mark, and later rose to just under 136 feet by night. This raised concerns that the shutters might need to be opened overnight, as mandated by the rule curve at this level.

At present, the inflow into the dam stands at 5,867 cusecs, while Tamil Nadu is drawing around 2,117 cusecs through the penstock and the Irachipalam canal. On Friday, Thekkady and Periyar areas recorded 5.4 mm and 19.4 mm of rainfall, respectively. The alert for residents along the riverbanks remains in effect.