Thiruvananthapuram: Sheheena (33), a native of Vembayam, who was murdered by her brother Shamshad (44), was brutally tortured for a week before being suffocated to death. The accused was allegedly trying to stop her from reconciling with her husband, said Sub Inspector Vipin R S of Mannanthala Police Station.

According to police, Sheheena was held captive in a flat from June 14 to 21. CCTV footage confirmed that she never left the flat during this period.

“The accused, Shamshad, was overprotective and controlling of Sheheena. He wrongly accused her of having an affair with a man named Shynu and broke up her marriage. In reality, Sheheena and Shynu were just friends who shared an interest in singing, and her husband knew about the friendship. When Sheheena later tried to contact her husband over a video call, she told Shamshad she was speaking to Shynu instead, to avoid further conflict. But suspecting that she planned to reunite with her husband, Shamshad took her to a flat in Mannanthala arranged by his friends and kept her there for a week,” police said.

During this week, police said, Shamshad repeatedly assaulted his sister before suffocating her to death. She sustained injuries to her spine and head and the body had assault marks on neck, legs, and hands.

Prior to the day of the murder, Shamshad, in an inebriated state, called their other sister living in the Gulf, saying there were problems between him and Sheheena. She informed their parents, who travelled from Pothencode to the apartment on June 21. Around 4.30 pm, they found Sheheena lying unresponsive and called an ambulance. Suspecting murder, the ambulance service called police around 6.30 pm.

Shamshad had contacted his friend Visakh to help dispose of the body, though the latter's direct involvement has not been established, said SI Vipin.

Shamshad has been booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention in criminal acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused is currently in police custody and further investigation is underway.