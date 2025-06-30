Kozhikode: The Kozhikode police on Sunday night arrested five passengers in a van that was found tailing the motorcade of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The incident occurred as the CM was travelling from Kannur to the PWD Guest House in Kozhikode, accompanied by his official escort.



The van, which had no number plate, was spotted trailing just behind the health department’s ambulance—the last vehicle in the convoy—when the motorcade was crossing Vengali Bridge. The security wing grew suspicious and intercepted the vehicle. A walkie-talkie was found inside, prompting further investigation.

The five occupants were taken into custody and booked under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for impersonating a public servant. They were kept under preventive detention overnight and released on Monday morning after recording their statements. Their vehicle and certain electrical and automobile equipment were seized.

The arrested have been identified as: Chalakkaparambil Naseeb (41) from Thekkumuri, Tirur; Chakkalakkapurayi Jyothibas (42) from Aakod, Vazhakkad; Kurishipallathu Mohammed Haris (37) from Palathol, Perinthalmanna; Puzhakkal Faisal (45) from Thachingadam, Perinthalmanna; and Cheruthody Abdul Wahid (47) from Amayur, Koppam in Palakkad.

According to the FIR registered by Nadakkavu police, the men are electrical workers who were travelling from Kannur to Palakkad. Authorities are yet to confirm why they were following the CM’s convoy in such close proximity. The Chief Minister is in Kozhikode to attend the concluding day of the SFI All India Conference.