Thrissur: In the shocking case of infant murders in Puthukkad, skeletal remains believed to be of the newborn babies were recovered from areas near the residences of the accused Aneesha and Bavin on Monday. The police have confirmed that the bones will be sent for DNA testing.

While one set of remains was found beside Aneesha’s residence, another set was found in a shallow stream beside Bavin’s residence.

During interrogation, Aneesha told the police that she delivered the babies and severed the umbilical cords with the help of video tutorials. Knowledge she gained from a lab technician course also aided in the acts, police added.

The police added that Aneesha regularly wore loose-fitting clothes to keep her pregnancies. The murders were reportedly committed after discussions with Bavin.

After Aneesha and Bavin confessed to the crime, the investigation team conducted evidence collection at their homes on Sunday night. Based on the findings, the team decided to proceed with further scientific examinations.

The forensic inspection was carried out at their homes under the supervision of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on Monday. The inspections were led by Thrissur Medical College forensic head Dr K S Unmesh.

The police have registered a case under seven sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. The accused will be produced before the Irinjalakuda Judicial First Class Magistrate Court later on Monday.