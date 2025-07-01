Overruling objections raised by the Finance department, the state cabinet has approved the purchase of 32 new Innova Hycross SUVs for Kerala High Court judges, according to cabinet notes. The home department granted its sanction for the purchase of 32 vehicles at a cost of ₹9 crore, based on the cabinet decision. The High Court Registrar General sent a letter seeking the purchase of new cars for the judges in February. The Registrar had requested that 32 Innova Crystas be replaced with Innova Hycross VX(O) SUVs.

The Registrar General quoted the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, issued in 1993, which directed the government to replace vehicles that had already covered 80,000 km or were more than five years old, whichever was earlier. The letter stated that 31 cars used by Kerala High Court judges were purchased in 2018, and one car was purchased in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home department forwarded the file for the government's consideration, noting that a preliminary assessment had shown that many cars used by Kerala ministers had covered distances between 1 lkah km and 3.75 lakh km. However, it also noted that 'considering the state's financial crisis, it won't be appropriate to give administrative sanction to spend ₹9 crore to buy new cars for judges'. The finance department also concurred with this observation, as noted in the minutes of the cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal also approved of the note. The note also cites that the doctrine of res judicata (a competent court has already decided the matter) is not applicable in the present case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, noted that the High Court's demand can be considered, and the file shall be forwarded for cabinet approval. Even the note for the cabinet inquired whether administrative sanction could be granted for the purchase of new cars at ₹9 crore, thereby bypassing the opinion of the finance department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Innova Hycross VX(O) model is 7-8 seater SUV and comes with advanced features for comfort, safety and security. The government has spent ₹2.71 crore to purchase new cars for ministers during the present government's tenure, according to figures furnished in the assembly. Ministers use Innova Crysta as the official vehicle.