Kottayam: Two people died and five others were injured after a pickup truck collided with a jeep in Kodimatha at midnight on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Jaimon Joseph (43) and Arjun (19), both natives of Kollad.

The accident occurred near the Manipuzha bridge when the jeep collided head-on with the pickup truck coming from the opposite direction. The jeep bore the brunt of the impact. Three other passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries, with one reported to be in critical condition. All are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Residents and passersby carried out the initial rescue efforts. Fire and rescue personnel later arrived and recovered Jaimon’s body from the mangled jeep. “We received the call around midnight and rushed to the spot immediately. A huge crowd had already gathered, and onlookers had pulled out most of the passengers and taken them to the hospital. We retrieved one passenger and rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital as well,” said a fire and rescue personnel from the Kottayam station.

The pickup which collided with the jeep. Photo: Special Arrangement

“The jeep flipped multiple times due to the impact of the crash. It was completely wrecked. We also washed the broken glass off the road,” he added. The two occupants of the pickup truck escaped with minor injuries.