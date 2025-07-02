The mortal remains of Amal Roy, a 22-year-old nursing student from Kottayam, who died in Germany, will be brought to Kerala on Thursday. Amal, who moved to Germany in 2024, was pursuing his first year of nursing studies at a college in Ulm, a city in southern Germany. He was found dead on June 23.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan, who represents the Ettumanoor constituency, said that Amal's body will be brought to Cochin International Airport (CIAL) by 7:30 pm on Thursday. From there, it will be transported to his residence in Athirampuzha. The funeral is scheduled at 11 am on Friday at Christ the King Church in Ettumanoor.

"The Indian Embassy has just confirmed the arrangements. The Chief Minister’s Office, in collaboration with NORKA, coordinated the transport of mortal remains. An ambulance will be dispatched to transport the body from Kochi airport to his home. The state government will bear all related expenses, with NORKA overseeing the process," said Vasavan.

The minister added that while it is believed Amal died by suicide, the exact circumstances are still under investigation. "We have some leads, but we will disclose further details once they are verified," he stated.

Amal, a native of Kattathi in Athirampuzha, is survived by his father, Roy, his mother, Bindhu, and his sister, Ans.