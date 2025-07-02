Twelve-year-old Mohammed Salman Faris from Thrissur never imagined that a story he heard from his coach would one day play out in his own life. For the past five years, his coach Joby Michiel had often shared the inspiring tale of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, who once requested the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to declare a national holiday after he won the 440 yards race at the 1958 Commonwealth Games held in Cardiff. Milkha became the first Indian athlete to win an individual gold in the Commonwealth Games, which was then called the British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

That story has been a source of motivation for Salman, fueling his dream of becoming a great athlete, just like Singh. Recently, he got to live a moment that echoed the legendary tale related to the Flying Sikh. The moment unfolded during a fitness run held on June 29 at Palappilly in Thrissur, organised by the Endurance Athletes of Thrissur, a local sports community. District Collector Arjun Pandian was invited to flag off the event, but he joined the run himself.

The run, which began at 6.30 am from Palappilly Junction, featured around 100 participants—both children and adults—running a 12-kilometre course through a scenic route flanked by rubber plantations. Among the young runners was Salman, a Class 7 student at St Mary’s Lourdes School in Thrissur and a resident of Krishnapuram, Ollurkkara. He has been training under his neighbour Joby Michiel—Physical Director at Thyagarajar Polytechnic, Alagappa Nagar—since the age of seven. Midway through the race, during a hydration break, an adult participant named Sujith jokingly asked if anyone dared to challenge the collector.

Without missing a beat, Salman stepped up and asked Pandiyan, “Sir, will you give a holiday for schools in Thrissur if I beat you in the race?”

The collector smiled and replied, “Yes.” What began as a playful moment quickly turned into a spirited challenge. Cheers erupted from the crowd, phones came out to capture the moment, and Salman boldly declared that he was running on behalf of all the children of Thrissur.

"The final six kilometres became a friendly yet determined race between the 12-year-old and the district’s top bureaucrat. In the last 2.5 kilometres, the two ran shoulder-to-shoulder, pushing their limits," says coach Joby.

At the finish line, Arjun Pandian leaned back and gave Salman a gentle push forward, letting the boy take the win. He congratulated Salman and praised his determination and sprinting skills. “It was fun running with him. I had seen the collector before at a school event, but this was the first time I got to run with him,” said Salman. “I love sports. I started with running, and I’ve been playing football since Class 4.” Salman has already participated in over 40 marathons—not just in Thrissur, but also in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and other districts. Ask him who he wants to become, and he answers without hesitation: “Milkha Singh.”

Many participants only learned about the challenge after the race had ended. “Since runners naturally get scattered over such a long distance, not everyone had witnessed the moment the challenge was made. But once word spread, the excitement was palpable,” said Coach Joby.

The event wrapped up by 7.45 am, after which the collector joined the participants for a friendly game of cricket and football nearby before leaving around 9.30 am. He also made a heartwarming declaration: the next school holiday in the district, due to rain, would be dedicated to Salman.

Salman with his friends and coach during football practice. Photos: Special arrangement.

Salman began taking sports seriously from Class 3. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Coach Joby set up a training centre next to his house, where Salman trained both mornings and evenings. Running practice takes place on the road, while other exercises are done on the ground. Joby describes Salman as a natural athlete, talented in the long jump, running, and football. “He regularly plays in local club football tournaments and has won trophies and player awards—sometimes bigger than himself,” Joby said proudly.

Joby believes Salman’s true potential lies in the 400m sprint, a category not yet widely contested at his age level. At school events, Salman usually competes in the 100m, 200m, relays, and long jump. “I always tell him he can represent India one day,” said Joby, who also ran along with his students. Salman prioritises his athletic training over academics, his passion clearly visible. “I train for athletics every morning from 6.30 am and attend football practice with a nearby team in the evening. I study at night,” Salman said. “It’s my coach who takes me to all the competitions.”

He has represented his school in several sub-district and district-level athletics meets and has won multiple prizes. Salman’s father, Sharafudheen, works in Kuwait, while he lives in Thrissur with his mother,r Sabitha and his three siblings—Aisha, Sinan, and Anas.