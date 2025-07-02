Thiruvananthapuram: Dr Haris Chirackal, head of the Urology Department at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, on Wednesday said that a surgery earlier postponed due to a lack of equipment was finally conducted after the necessary items reached the hospital following his complaint.

While speaking to the media, Dr Chirackal also said that just because this one instance was resolved does not mean the wider problem is over. The shortage of essential equipment still exists in many places. The doctor said he had raised the issue with an expert panel, which had suggested solutions, along with some of his own recommendations. “It is my wish that these solutions are implemented,” he added.

Dr Chirackal, who had earlier raised his concerns via a Facebook post, said he was aware that coming forward could potentially damage his career. “This is professional suicide for me. I raised the complaint because all other options were exhausted—every door was closed,” he said.

He also clarified that his criticism was not directed at the state government, the health minister, or the health department, but specifically at bureaucratic hurdles preventing timely action. “My only request is to please solve the issue I have pointed out. There is no need to portray the health department as evil. Please don’t stage protests or dharnas in front of hospitals. Don’t create security issues for patients—if that happens, it completely diverts from the message I am trying to convey,” he said.

Dr Chirackal added that his intention was simply “to cross the slow pace and red ribbon of the bureaucracy—not just to find a solution today, but to create lasting change.”

Acknowledging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks, he said, “I am aware that my statements will definitely create a backlash for the health department, but once the problem is resolved, the department’s growth will be remarkable.”

Earlier, the chief minister had said that although Dr Chirackal is known for his dedication, integrity and sincerity, it was unfortunate that such a person had now become the reason for misrepresenting what he called one of the best healthcare systems in the country.





