Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu criticised Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel for suspending Registrar KS Anil Kumar over the row related to Governor’s event. As per the relevant act and rules, the VC does not have the authority to suspend the Registrar, as the Syndicate -- the Registrar's appointing authority -- holds that power, the minister told reporters here on Wednesday.

"The Vice Chancellor can place the matter before the Syndicate. Other than that, there is no provision in the existing law for the Vice Chancellor to take direct action against the Registrar," the minister said.

Citing Anil Kumar's claim that the notice was issued prior to the Governor's arrival, the minister added that the suspension was based on a false allegation.

"That is a sheer misuse of power," Bindu said.

She further alleged that Dr Kunnummal was appointed as acting Vice Chancellor only after declaring his allegiance to the RSS, and that he has now exceeded his authority.

The VC suspended the Registrar with immediate effect for allegedly creating discord in an event attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Senate Hall. Anil Kumar faced the action for issuing a notice cancelling the private event after SFI activists staged a protest for displaying a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag.

The VC’s order alleged that the Registrar, on June 25, cancelled the sanction granted to Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi for the use of the University Senate Hall after the programme had commenced and while the Governor, who also serves as Chancellor of the University, was on stage.

The Registrar rejected the allegation, stating that the notice was issued before the Governor arrived at the venue and that he has evidence to prove it.