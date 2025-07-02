Chengannur: It was 6.38 pm. I had just received word that the Nagercoil–Kottayam passenger train was approaching. Stepping out of the railway cabin to close the level crossing gate, I was met with the heavy wind and a steady drizzle.

That’s when I saw it, a tree crashing down onto the overhead equipment line that supplies electricity to the trains. Sparks flew, a fire broke out and thick smoke began to rise. I rushed back to the cabin and immediately dialled the Chengannur station using the landline. On duty that evening was Station Master P S Saji. I informed him that a tree had fallen on the overhead line and urged him to stop the train without delay. Without wasting a moment, he signalled the next gate at Puliyur to halt the train.

Fortunately, the train could be stopped before it reached the Puliyur gate. The relief of having narrowly averted a major disaster is still evident in the voice of S Radhadevi, the gatekeeper of Level Crossing Number 16 at Madathumpadi near Perissery. The incident occurred on Monday evening, just moments before the train was scheduled to pass through the area.

Radhadevi recalls that after the train was halted, ES Ananthu, a track maintainer from the Mavelikkara gang, arrived at the spot. He collected the station master’s contact details from her and quickly passed along the information. Ananthu then moved toward the oncoming train and placed a detonator on the tracks.

S Radhadevi, a resdent of Cheruvila Puthenveettil, is a native of Perumon in Kollam, lives at. She joined the Railways 11 years ago. Holding an M.Sc, a B.Ed degree and having cleared the State Eligibility Test (SET), Radhadevi previously worked as a teacher in a private school before switching careers.

Her husband, K Vijimon, is employed at Cochin Shipyard. The couple has two children--Anjana R Pillai and Arjun V Pillai.