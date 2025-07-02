Kozhikode: A wanted criminal from Thrissur, with nearly 70 cases against him, was arrested in Kozhikode while riding a stolen two-wheeler. The accused, Cheriyekkara Veettil Jaison (55), also known as Tsunami Jaison, hails from Chettikulam, Kodassery, Chalakudy.

He was apprehended on Monday from the Ramanattukara bus stand area during a routine vehicle check by the Feroke police.

According to the police, Jaison was stopped for a routine document check, during which it was found that he was not the owner of the vehicle. On further questioning, he confessed to having stolen the bike from Kechery in Thrissur district.

Police later confirmed that Jaison was a notorious offender previously booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and had been deported from Thrissur. Authorities had been trying to track him following reports of his arrival in Kozhikode.

Jaison has been booked in multiple cases of theft, housebreaking, and robbery across the districts of Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Ernakulam.

The arrest was made by the Feroke police team led by Inspector Sreejith, with support from the City Crime Squad under Feroke Assistant Commissioner Sidheeque.