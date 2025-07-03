Kozhikode Police have arrested one more individual in connection with the Hemachandran murder case on Thursday. The apprehended is Vyshakh (35), a native of Madakkara, Nenmeni, and a close friend of Jyothish, the first arrested in the case. Vyshakh was taken into custody from Sultan Bathery.

With this, the number of arrests in the case became three. Apart from Jyothish, Ajesh was also arrested earlier. The City Crime Squad recorded the arrest under Deputy Commissioner Arun K Pavithran, and the team from the Medical College station, led by Sub Inspector Arun and Station House Officer P K Jijeesh.

According to the police, Vyshakh confessed during interrogation that he assisted in abducting Hemachandran and later helped bury the body. “He admitted being present during the abduction and burial. His childhood friendship with Jyothish led to his involvement. They believed that teaming up with Noushad, to whom Hemachandran owed money, would help them recover the amount. Noushad’s connections with goons were seen as an added advantage,” police said.

Hemachandran went missing on March 20 and was murdered the next day. At the time, Jyothish and Vyshakh were reportedly working on interior projects at a resort in Cherambadi, Wayanad. On March 22, the accused buried the body in a forested area in Kappukadu near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The alleged mastermind, Noushad, remains at large and is believed to have travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment. Kozhikode police have initiated efforts to bring him back. Police also indicated that more arrests are likely.

Investigators revealed that a woman from Kannur lured Hemachandran near the Medical College Hospital, while a female friend from Gundlupet was aware of the abduction plan. What began as a routine missing person’s case turned into a murder investigation after Inspector P K Jijeesh of the Medical College Police Station raised suspicions. A joint probe by his team, the City Crime Squad, Kozhikode Cyber Cell, and Wayanad police eventually led to the accused.