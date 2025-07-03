While the state government grapples with a row over equipment shortage and infrastructure-related issues in Government Medical colleges, a portion of the building adjacent to ward number 14 collapsed in Kottayam Medical College on Thursday. The two-storey building housing restrooms caved in around 10.45 am. A woman and two children were injured and were shifted to the casualty. Fire and rescue personnel arrived at the site and are searching the rubble to find out if there are any people trapped inside.

Eye-witnesses and bystanders of patients who were present at the site told the media that they saw the building come down with a heavy thud. "All three people who got injured were immediately rescued and taken to the casualty for emergency medical care. Chances are unlikely that anyone got trapped under the rubble," a bystander said.

The incident happened when a regional review meeting of administrative and developmental activities by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is currently underway in Kottayam. Minister V N Vasavan and Health Minister Veena George reached the spot.

Minister Vasavan said that no one has sustained serious injuries. " All the injured are bystanders, not patients. They might have entered the area to sit or rest. It was a closed section, which the authorities were using to dump waste materials. No one is missing,” said Vasavan.

Health Minister Veena George, who arrived at the site, said the building was not in use. “This was a closed building. We have already decided to shift all activities related to this block. A new building has been constructed using funds from KIIFB, and it is now ready for use,” said Veena George.

“We had constructed the new building after the now-collapsed structure was found to be unfit and in a dilapidated condition. Its parlous state had been identified earlier. It is suspected that the injured may have been standing near Ward 10, close to the third floor of the building,” said an official from the Medical College.