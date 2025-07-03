Just like the evergreen Yesudas melody `Paadatha Veenayum Paadum' (even a silent veena will find its voice here), anyone who walks into the Shobhanam Music Academy in Kannur can’t help but sing. Regardless of age or musical background, under the guidance of Siddique Ahammed, even the shyest voices bloom into confident singers. Today, 40 individuals gather here regularly to beat loneliness and rediscover the joy of life.

Spark from stage

Siddique Ahammed, fondly known as Junior Mohammed Rafi, hails from Arafa House, Kathiroor in Thalassery. The idea of music to defy old age first struck him during a concert, where he was performing Rafi classics. A man from the audience approached him afterwards and said he, too, wanted to sing like that.

The man was a retired government employee, living alone after the death of his wife and the migration of his children. Siddique invited him to the Shobhanam Academy the next day. Within a week, the man was confidently singing in front of a microphone. The experience gave Siddique too a revelation, that music has no age limit. That moment sparked his thought to bring music to those leading lonely, retired lives.

Everlasting Gaanamela

Shobhanam’s musical sessions now run every Tuesday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm. It's a continuous gaanamela of passion, laughter, and togetherness.

“All that’s needed is the desire to sing. I’ll take care of the rest,” says Siddique. He starts each newcomer off gently, using group singing to build confidence. Within a few days, even the most hesitant singers find their rhythm. Soon, they’re singing Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil film hits and even Mappilapattu.

Families often join together. Take retired engineer Sreedharan, for instance, who comes along with his wife Lalitha, daughter Reshmi, and granddaughter Devika.

Healing through harmony

By the time people retire from service, their children are often living far away due to work. As a result, many end up feeling lonely in their own homes. And for many participants, music has become a remedy for solitude. Chandini Santhosh, who lost her husband Dr Santhosh and leads a lonely life, says, “I look forward to Tuesdays and Saturdays. No matter how much I sing, it never feels like enough. Singing those old Hindi songs from my youth keeps me going. I prefer singing in a group. On those two days, I slept better than ever.”

From performer to teacher

With over 45 years of experience singing in Kerala and the Gulf, Siddique Ahammed believes in the transformative power of singing. “Listening to music can be comforting, but singing it is healing. It energises you, awakens your mind and fills you with joy. Singing together awakens the mind and brings immense joy,” Siddique adds.

Birthdays at Shobhanam are special. When Chandini turned a year older on June 26, fellow members MT Mohanan and his wife Kanchana surprised her with a cake. Siddique set up the karaoke of the classic Rafi song 'Chandini Raat.' As the room erupted in joyful chorus, Chandini cut the cake with a kind of happiness she hadn’t felt in years.