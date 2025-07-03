Kasaragod: A Fisheries Department employee, who also taught at a department-run residential school for girls, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student. The accused, Assistant Fisheries Extension Officer Sreejan OK (51), from Ayyallur, Mattannur, has been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks.

Fisheries Deputy Director Labeeb K A confirmed that Sreejan held the additional responsibility of teaching Fisheries Science at the high school, which has 63 students from the fishing community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosdurg Station House Officer - Inspector Ajith Kumar P said Sreejan was taken into custody on Wednesday and formally arrested on Thursday following a complaint from the girl.

The alleged incident happened in November 2024 and came to light during a counselling session at the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer said that Sreejan allegedly called the girl to an empty staff room and showed her a pornographic video. "The girl ran out," said the SHO. She also told the police that Sreejan had previously inappropriately touched her, claiming it was accidental.

Police arrested Sreejan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "We found numerous adult videos on his phone," Inspector Ajith Kumar said.