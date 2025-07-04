Kasaragod: A priest of the Missionary Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament (MCBS) was found dead in a case of suspected suicide in Kasaragod on Friday. Fr Ullattil Antony (44), a native of Edappadi, Iritty, died in the congregation's rented house near its ashram at Porkalam, Vayambu, in Kodom-Belur panchayat.

Police suspect the priest took his life in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. When Fr Antony did not appear for morning Mass, ashram members checked his room and found a note in English which read, "I'm in a rented house," said the Ambalathara Station House Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Missionary Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament (MCBS) is a religious order in the Syro‑Malabar Catholic Church, founded in Kerala in 1933. He has been living in the ashram for the past year.

The inspector said that the cause of suicide is not yet clear. "His family members are in Iritty, and we will meet them later," the officer said. A person close to the deceased priest said he was undergoing treatment for depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the inquest, the body was sent to Government Medical College, Kannur, in Pariyaram for autopsy.

He is survived by his parents and two younger brothers. Fr Antony will be buried in a special burial ground for priests at Pariyaram on Saturday.