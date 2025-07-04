Valakkavu: In a troubling twist of development, a road is being constructed by blocking the only access route to a house belonging to a family that had generously donated 10 cents of their land for the very same project. Susamma Thomas (70), of Nirappilavungal House in Chalampadam, is now left stranded, awaiting justice after submitting petitions to the minister and the local panchayat.

The land was handed over for the expansion of the approach road to the Sreedhari Bridge in Ward 6 of Nadathara Panchayat, which links Nadathara and Panancherry panchayats in Thrissur. The plan to widen the narrow bridge and its approach was approved in 2017. The family agreed to part with their land on the assurance from officials and local representatives that the new road would be raised by no more than 2 feet, matching the bridge’s height.

However, construction is now underway with the road being built at a height of 9 feet in violation of the original understanding. A retaining wall of the same height is also being planned. Once built, the family will be completely cut off from the outside world.

The family has pointed out that even a ramp will not help connect their home to the road due to the steep elevation. Following their complaint citing breach of trust and denial of right of access, work in front of the house has been temporarily halted. However, construction continues in the rest of the area.

If the ongoing work is completed the way it is progressing, the family will be left without any way to enter or exit their home. They have submitted memorandums to ministers, seeking urgent intervention to restore their access and ensure fair treatment.