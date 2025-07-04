Cherthala/ Alappuzha: With the monsoon in full swing, roads in Cherthala town and surrounding panchayats have deteriorated into craters of chaos. Deep potholes and inundation have made daily commutes hazardous, with frequent accidents becoming the norm. Residents and motorists are furious at the authorities’ apathy despite repeated complaints.

Although the Chief Minister has ordered that all local body roads be repaired by September, many wonder how to survive the current mess until then.

The potholed and waterlogged Nedumbrakkadu–Vilakkumaram Kadavu Road.

Motorists blame the dismal state of the roads on the utter failure to complete repair works before the rains. Roads dug up for the city gas pipeline project across the town and nearby panchayats remain unrestored. Major stretches, including the road from Government Girls’ School Junction via DP Junction to X-Ray Junction and Maruthorvattom, have been in a damaged state for months.

Even though the Nedumbrakkadu–Vilakkumaram Bridge is complete, the adjacent road remains riddled with potholes, making accidents almost inevitable. Likewise, the road from Vayalar Junction to the Railway Cross in Ward 7 of Pattanakkad panchayat has been in a deplorable state for months, affecting students from nearby schools such as St Joseph Public School and Pattanakkad Government Higher Secondary School.

The rain-ravaged road from Vayalar Junction to the Railway Cross in Pattanakkad Panchayat Ward 7.

Local residents and associations say their repeated pleas have gone unheard. Mamachan Panaykkal, President of the Pratheeksha Residents’ Association and Prasannakumar Kunnathu, Secretary, have urged the authorities to immediately restore the road along the Vayalar Junction–Railway Cross stretch.