Kavalam: When five-year-old Abhidev, his constant companion, suddenly slipped into the canal, ten-year-old Anugrah didn’t hesitate for even a moment. Without thinking twice, he jumped into the water after him.

Anugrah grabbed the drowning Abhidev, pulled him up from the water and held him above the surface, securing him on a stone structure nearby. Seeing the children in distress, onlookers on the opposite bank of the canal jumped in and swam across to help bring both boys safely to shore.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Thursday last week. Abhidev and Anugrah, along with a group of other children, were on their way to attend tuition classes near the Perumal Jetty. Though they often walked this route, Abhidev, a Class 1 student, slipped and fell into the water while playfully walking along the edge.

It was Anugrah’s presence of mind and his swimming skills that saved the younger boy’s life. Anugrah is a Class 5 student at Kavalam Government UP School.

Anugrah is the son of Anil Kumar and Anu Mol of Babu Nilayam, Ward 7, Kavalam Panchayat. Abhidev, a student of Kavalam LPS, is the younger son of Prajith and Rakhi of Pathil Vadakkechira, also in Ward 7.