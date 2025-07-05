Mannanchery police uncovered the involvement of 28-year-old Angel Jasmine’s mother, Jessymol, and uncle, Aloshius, in her death after growing suspicious of foul play during the time of the inquest procedures.

Angel was found dead in her room at her family home in Kudiyamseril, Omanapuzha, on Wednesday morning. Her father, Francis, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangling her to death.

According to police, Aloshius was fully cooperative during the early stages of the investigation, even defending Francis and blaming Angel for the family's tensions. “He kept insisting that Francis was innocent and that Angel was arrogant. We didn’t suspect his involvement at all then,” said an officer at the Mannanchery station. But the marks on her neck pointed to a deliberate act of throttling, and police began questioning family members further. It was then that the narrative unravelled.

Angel had returned home around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, prompting a confrontation with her father over her late-night outings. According to police, she reacted angrily, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Francis allegedly choked her until she collapsed. Realising she was still breathing, he then used a towel to strangle her.

Investigators found it unlikely that Francis, given Angel’s physical build, could have carried out the act alone.

Upon further interrogation, Jessymol, Angel’s mother, confessed that she held down her daughter’s legs during the act. She also revealed that after the murder, they contacted her brother Aloshius, who then helped cover up the crime and misled the police.

Angel, a lab technician, had been staying with her parents for the past two months after separating from her husband. Relatives said she often clashed with family members and would stay out late with friends, leading to frequent confrontations at home.

Initially, the family told police that they found Angel unresponsive in her room the next morning and assumed she had died in her sleep. However, police grew suspicious after noticing marks on her neck during the inquest and follow up questioning exposed their attempt to conceal the crime. Francis has been charged with murder, while Jessymol is accused of abetment and Aloshius of helping cover up the offence.