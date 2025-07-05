Kavummantham: The demand for deploying police personnel to manage traffic at Kavummantham town and HS Junction is gaining momentum. The demand for authorities to step in is being raised in order to prevent traffic congestion and ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

HS Junction, where the Patham Mile Road and Kallankari Road converge, sees heavy traffic throughout the day. The junction is a daily route for hundreds of students from Thariyod LP School and the Higher Secondary School nearby. In the absence of traffic regulation, the area has become increasingly prone to accidents, making it difficult and dangerous for students to cross the road.

Adding to the chaos is the inconsistent enforcement of parking rules. Although there are no visible `No Parking' signages or warning boards, motorists are frequently fined for parking violations. Shoppers who stop briefly to make purchases at nearby stores have also faced hefty fines, leading to complaints from local business owners. They claim that this has started affecting their customer footfall and overall business.

With these concerns mounting, local residents and shopkeepers have collectively called for the immediate deployment of traffic police at the junction to streamline vehicle movement and address public safety concerns.