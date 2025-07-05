Kanhangad: The drug menace has become so rampant in society that students and youngsters are looking for new ways to use drugs and other intoxicants. Excise had recently seized candies laced with hashish from a college student, revealing the innovative ways in which drugs are delivered to youth.

MV Diljith (19) was nabbed by the excise while collecting the hashish laced candies that arrived via courier. The excise team led by inspector EV Jishnu Kumar intercepted Diljith when the latter arrived at Vellikoth to receive the drug parcel. The parcel that came from Uttar Pradesh contained 448 grams of hashish laced candies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise said that Diljith was part of a drug chain that distributed hashish candies and other drugs in campuses. This is not the first time that such drug parcels had arrived in Kerala. The excise started observing Diljith after it was found out that the parcels contained hashish candies. Diljith was presented at the court and remanded.

The excise team comprised of inspector P Rajeevan, preventive officer KP Abdul Salam, C Santhosh Kumar, civil excise officer Charles Jose, KV Aneesh, VM Ajoob and excise driver K Sudheer Kumar.