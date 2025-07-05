Kannur: The women of Irinikkavu panchayat are not bothered about lifestyle diseases anymore as they have embraced the fitness route. The women’s fitness centre functioning on the second floor of the women entrepreneur and supply centre building is frequented by more than 400 women on a daily basis.

The fitness centre was started by Kalyassery block panchayat by spending ₹35 lakh. Besides ensuring mental and physical fitness of women, the centre also focuses on imparting basic lessons in self-defence.

The fully airconditioned building has a multi gym with modern fitness equipment like smith machine, abs score, leg extension, cycle and treadmill. Two women trainers have been appointed here.

Besides, Zumba classes are held at the fitness centre every Saturday. Ground workouts like stepper, aerobic and cardio workouts too are offered here. The fitness centre functions from 6 - 8am and 3 - 8pm on all days.