Eloor/ Ernakulam: When a bund was first built across the Periyar River, it was called the Pathalam Bund. Even after the bund was replaced with a regulator-cum-bridge with shutters, the name stuck. For over a decade, locals have continued to refer to it as the Pathalam Bund.

Recently, when the Irrigation Department installed new signboards on both sides of the bridge, they too bore the name Pathalam Bridge, maintaining the legacy. However, a new signboard put up by the Eloor Municipality has stirred up confusion as it names the structure the Edayar Regulator Bridge.

Locals, having never heard this name before, have been ridiculing the new board. Many are now asking where the municipality came up with this name. The unexpected renaming has also caused confusion among motorists.

Truck drivers from other states, who deliver raw materials to the Edayar Industrial Area, are often seen asking for directions at multiple points. The discrepancy between the name mentioned by locals and the one displayed on the municipal board leads to further misunderstanding.