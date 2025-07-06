Panoor: K Asna of Poovathur Tharassiparambu in Cheruvancherry, who lost her right leg at the age of six in the infamous `bomb politics' of Kannur, has taken a new step forward in life. Now a practising doctor, she has married Nikhil Narayanan, an engineer based in Sharjah.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a large gathering of political leaders, party workers, friends and family, was held at her home on Saturday. The groom, Nikhil, hails from Arangam Vazhayil in Alakkod.

Tragedy struck Asna and her family on September 27, 2000, during a clash that broke out in the midst of a local body election. A bomb, hurled in the violence, landed on Asna’s home. She was playing outside when it exploded. The blast severely injured her right leg, leading to an amputation below the knee. Her mother and brother were also hurt in the incident.

Despite the trauma, Asna rose against all odds. With a prosthetic limb and unshakable determination, she pursued her dream of becoming a doctor. In 2013, she secured admission to Kozhikode Medical College for MBBS studies. Asna is now staying with her mother Shantha and brother Anand. Her father, the biggest pillar of support for Asna throughout her early struggles, passed away two years ago.

The village that once celebrated her triumph in becoming a doctor once again came together, this time to bless her new beginning as a bride. Dr Asna is currently practising at a private clinic in Vadakara.

The wedding was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, working president Shafi Parambil MP, MK Raghavan MP, KK Shailaja MLA, DCC president Martin George, CPM state committee member P Jayarajan, AICC member V Narayanan, KPCC members Sajeev Maroli and V Surendran, former Kannur Mayor TO Mohanan, Suresh Babu Elayavoor, K Pramod, former KPSTA state vice-president K Rameshan, Mahila Congress district president Sreeja Madathil and DCC secretaries Santosh Kannamveli, Haridas Mokeri, Koothuparamba Block Congress president K Lohitakshan, among many others.