Thiruvananthapuram: Fifteen people sustained injuries after two KSRTC buses collided head-on near Neyyar Dam on Sunday. The accident occurred between Kallikadu and the Neyyar Dam.

The rescue team pulled out one of the drivers, Vijayakumar, who had remained trapped inside the vehicle for nearly two hours. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. Fire and rescue units from Chenkalchoola, Kattakada, and Neyyar Dam were deployed to the scene. Authorities have also moved all injured passengers to hospital. Further details are awaited.