A fire broke out at a building complex near the Press Club Road in Thrissur on Sunday. The blaze started at the parking garage of Delma Complex at around 5.30 pm.

The fire initially ignited discarded items and spread quickly, producing thick smoke that billowed from the building’s ground floor. A gas cylinder and a few vehicles were also present in the area at the time.

However, the Thrissur Fire Force sprang into action and prevented a major disaster by swiftly removing the gas cylinder and vehicles from the area.

The firefighters used an exhaust system to release the smoke that covered the ground floors of the building. The fire was brought under control within half an hour after opening the garage shutters, said B Vaishakh, a Thrissur Fire Station officer.

Two units from the Thrissur Fire Station responded to the incident. The building houses several offices, including ICICI Bank and Asianet Broadband.