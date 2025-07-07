Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed the arrest of the cargo vessel MSC Akiteta II, currently anchored at Vizhinjam, in connection with a ₹9,531 crore compensation claim filed by the State Government over the sinking of MSC ELSA 3 off the Kerala coast.

Though MSC Akiteta II is officially owned by Mandjet Oceanway Ltd, the state government argued that both ships are operated and controlled by MSC. The court found merit in the argument and passed a conditional order for the arrest of MSC Akiteta II until the amount is deposited.

Passing the verdict, Justice MA Hakim directed Adani Vizhinjam Port to carry out the arrest and seizure of the vessel and all its equipment, including engines and bunkers. However, the court also made it clear that its order would not affect the loading and unloading of the cargo of the vessel.

The sinkage of MSC Elsa 3, a Liberia-flagged cargo vessel, triggered serious environmental concerns after it released toxic cargo, including calcium carbide, into the sea. The government imposed a 20-nautical-mile fishing ban around the wreck to contain the potential fallout.

The government said that it had cleared 14,302 metric tons of waste discharged from the vessel. It has also approved interim relief for the affected fishermen and their families across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)