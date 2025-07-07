Palakkad: Health Minister Veena George here on Monday announced that the health department has identified 173 people in the contact list of the Nipah patient from Palakkad. Addressing the media, the minister noted that the two doses of monoclonal antibody are being administered to the patient who is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The 38-year-old woman from Palakkad’s Thachanattukkara was tested positive for the virus on July 4. It is learnt that she still remains in critical condition at the medical college.

“ Monoclonal antibody is used as a potential treatment for Nipah infection. The doctors are also providing necessary medical care to reduce the infection on the patient’s body. Among 173 people in the patient’s contact, 100 are in primary contact. Out of this 100, 52 are named in high-risk contact list,” said the minister.

She added that samples of five people who developed symptoms tested negative for the virus infection. Samples of another four people were sent to Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital for the test.

At present, 12 people are placed under isolation in Palakkad. The patient’s son who accompanied her to the private hospital in Palakkad is also quarantined in Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Talking about the spread of the virus from the infected person, the minister pointed out that people who came into contact with the person after July 1 will be placed under observation.

“Usually, the virus transmits from an infected person when the symptoms become more severe. So, the health department is planning to contain the spread after observing the people in the contact list. Currently, the health department has started field surveillance to trace fever cases in the containment zones. Unnatural deaths and cases of fever and encephalitis in the area are also under investigation,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, the animal husbandry department has also started inspections to identify whether any animals are infected with the virus. The department will seek the central government’s help to collect samples of bats in the region.

Apart from the Palakkad woman, the health department confirmed one more Nipah case in the state. On July 4, the department confirmed that an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram district died of Nipah infection. Following this, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts were placed on high alert.

Nipah is a zoonotic, animal-borne, virus. It spreads to humans from food contaminated with infected bats' bodily fluids. It also spreads from human to human.