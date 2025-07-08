Kochi: As many as 40 decorative bollard lights worth around ₹7 lakh have been stolen from the Durbar Hall Ground, located in the heart of Kochi city. The theft took place despite the premises being under round-the-clock security.

Of the 58 lights installed as part of a beautification project by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), only 18 remain. The lights, installed in January this year, were meant to enhance the aesthetics and safety of the popular public space, frequently used by morning and evening walkers.

Shockingly, authorities came to know about the incident only 16 days after the theft. A complaint was lodged by K K Sangeeth, a native of Karamukku in Thrissur and a partner in Lumin Engineering Company, which was contracted to install the lights. Following the complaint, the Central Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

A verification of CCTV footage revealed that the theft occurred around 4 pm on June 12. Though the suspect's face is unclear in the available visuals, police are examining whether CCTV cameras from nearby commercial establishments have clearer footage.

Bollard lights are LED lamps that stand about a foot above the ground and are commonly used to light gardens, pathways and public spaces. Two categories of lights were installed at Durbar Hall Ground as part of the project, with 52 lights belonging to a single model.

Initially, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) officials believed the lights had become non-functional and notified the installation company on June 24. However, upon inspection, company staff confirmed that the lights had been forcibly dislodged and stolen.