It was a huge relief for many parents when the Little Flower Lower Primary School in Vayalar, Alappuzha, received a school van two years ago. Until then, most of the families had to rely on autorickshaws or taxis to get their children to school—an expensive affair. But the real surprise came when they saw who was behind the wheel: their favourite teacher, Sister Mary Bona Lawrence.

Since that day, Sr Mary Bona has been driving the van every morning and evening—three trips each—picking up and dropping off her students. Even after being promoted as the Headmistress a year ago, and despite the added responsibilities, she continued to drive whenever possible.

“We didn’t have the financial capacity to appoint a driver when the Cochin Diocese gave us the van,” she says. “That’s when I thought, why not do it myself?” It was an unexpected move that initially surprised parents. But soon, it brought them peace of mind.

“She’s someone we know and trust completely,” says Tincy Shaiju, a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) member for the past eight years. “She’s responsible, smart, and deeply involved in every school-related activity. So when she took the steering wheel, we were completely confident. She ensures that every child gets into the van safely and gets off safely. That’s very reassuring for us,” Tincy adds.

But Sr Mary Bona doesn’t just drive the van for student transport. She also uses it for the school’s daily needs—like grocery shopping and running errands for school supplies.

“She’s always active and works closely with the local body,” says Indira Janardhanan, Vayalar’s panchayat member. “Everyone watches when she drives through the village. And the school has never made a fuss about students who can’t afford the van fee. Most families are from economically modest backgrounds.”

Located in a serene village and functioning since 1927, the school is managed by the Diocese of Cochin. It currently has 101 students from LKG to Class 4, and six teachers. A school vehicle had been a long-pending request, especially since many students live in remote pockets not easily accessible on foot. The Cochin Diocese eventually handed over a ten-seater van two years ago.

“Some families here pay up to ₹1,200 a month for taxis. We charge ₹600 for the van, but even that’s not compulsory. We don’t collect fees from students who can’t pay. We discussed this in a PTA meeting—parents can simply talk to us if they face financial difficulties, and we’ll make arrangements,” says Sr Mary Bona.

Currently, the van serves 45 students each day with three trips in the morning and evening. “All the homes are within a 4-kilometre radius, but the routes are scattered and hard to reach,” she adds.

Originally from Vaadi in Kollam, Sr Mary Bona joined the Franciscan Immaculatine Sisters after Class 10. She went to Italy in 1993 for religious studies and stayed until 2002, learning to drive and securing a four-wheeler licence there.

After returning to Kerala, she completed her Plus Two and Teacher Training Course (TTC), followed by a degree in Sociology from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). At that time, the congregation house in Kollam didn’t have any vehicles, and her license had also expired.

She joined the Vayalar school in 2006 and has served there since, except for a brief period in 2012 when she worked as a delegate from the Diocese office in Kochi. That’s when she got a Kerala licence and began driving a Bolero assigned to the office. She would occasionally visit the school in that vehicle, and a few people had already seen her drive.

After becoming Headmistress, her schedule tightened, and the school appointed Benny, a nearby autorickshaw driver, to take over van duties whenever she was unavailable. “A helper is always present in the van too—either a teacher or sometimes Benny’s wife,” Sr Mary Bona says.

Now 51, Sr Mary Bona plans to keep driving the van until her retirement in 2030. “I’ll continue as long as I can—and I’d be happy to drive even after that,” she smiles. “The children are happy, the parents also —and I feel that.”

“She’s not like a typical Headmistress to us. She’s a friend,” says Jincy. Her younger daughter Johanmariya is in Class 4. “When she first drove the van, everyone was so excited. People took photos and shared them proudly. She’s also active in everything connected to the school.”