Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad who was jailed for murdering a Yemeni national, will be executed on July 16, according to Samuel Jerome, a human rights activist, who holds the power of attorney of Nimisha Priya's mother, Prema Kumari. Jerome said that the date of her execution was communicated by the prison authorities.

“Yesterday, I received a call from the chairman of the jail confirming that the execution order has been passed. The execution date is July 16. Nimisha Priya has been told officially," Samuel Jerome told Onmanorama. He added that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been informed about the date of execution. He said that although negotiations were underway, there was no response from the family of the Yemeni national. Regarding the blood money, he said he offered one million dollars, and a sponsor is helping raise the money.

Onmanorama has reached out to the Embassy of Yemen, New Delhi, for a comment and is awaiting a response. An official confirmation is also awaited from the MEA. Nimisha Priya faces execution for the murder of her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Jerome said that his first priority will be to contact Talal’s family.

Nimisha Priya arrived in Yemen in 2011 and started a clinic in Sana’a in 2015 under the sponsorship of Talal. Due to financial difficulties, her husband and child returned to India in 2014. Talal allegedly forged documents claiming to have married her and subjected her to sustained physical and mental abuse. He reportedly seized her passport, issued threats, and extorted money.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Nimisha tried to drug Talal to recover her passport, but reports say he died during the attempt. She was arrested in July 2017 and charged with Talal’s murder, allegedly committed with an accomplice.

In 2020, a Yemeni trial court sentenced her to death, and subsequent appeals were dismissed by higher courts. Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council upheld the death sentence in 2023, leaving her fate to depend on diplomatic intervention and negotiations with Talal’s family.