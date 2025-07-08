Thiruvananthapuram: A hotel owner was found dead near Edapazhanji here on Tuesday. The deceased is Justin Raj, and his body was found at the residence of the hotel workers.

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder. They were arrested following a confrontation, said Medical College ward member D R Anil. However, the police declined to give any details of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin runs a hotel at Vazhuthacaud in the capital city, said Jagathy ward member Sheeja Madhu. She said that Justin had been missing since morning and was found dead at the rented house of the hotel workers in the evening.