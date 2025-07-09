Kochi: Baby Nidhi was reunited with her biological parents on Wednesday in Jharkhand. A Child Welfare Committee (CWC) team from Kochi handed her over to their counterparts in Lohardaga, who then transferred custody to the parents. The baby remained calm throughout the train journey to Jharkhand.

Nidhi had been abandoned at Ernakulam General Hospital when she was just three weeks old. Her parents, Magaleswar and Ranjitha, were travelling to their hometown when Ranjitha went into labour. She delivered Nidhi at the hospital in January. Due to low birth weight, the baby was moved to a private hospital for specialised care.

However, the parents disappeared and hospital staff were unable to reach them despite multiple attempts. The state government then stepped in to take responsibility for Nidhi’s care. The couple later expressed their willingness to take back the baby.