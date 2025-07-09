Kochi: The theft of bollard lights worth ₹7 lakh from the Durbar Hall Ground in the heart of Kochi may have shocked many, but not the residents in the area. For traders and workers nearby, the theft is just another incident in a long string of security lapses. According to them, both the ground and the nearby Club Road have become routine targets for petty and major thefts, despite repeated complaints, with little being done to improve security.

Multiple entry points, minimal security

DH Ground has two main entrances, but a security guard is posted at only one of them. Two women are also deployed to collect parking fees under the pay-and-park scheme. However, the other side of the ground remains completely unguarded. The compound wall is barely waist-high, offering easy access for intruders. Most of the stolen bollard lights were installed along this stretch.

Police believe the theft occurred around 4 am. Only cables remain where the lights once stood. As a precaution, the remaining lights at the location have now been reinforced with screws.

It’s not just the ground that’s affected. Nearby shops have also reported thefts. Even autorickshaw drivers say they now lock the trade union's flagpole at their stand when they leave at night. Thakamani, a lottery vendor in the area, has had her tickets and cash stolen twice. Visitors to the ground also report frequent mobile phone thefts. Many parts of the ground still lack CCTV coverage, making it a haven for such crimes.

Interestingly, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) states that the bollard lights are not yet officially under its custody. According to Secretary Lijo Joseph, the company has not yet completed the formal handover despite the installation beginning as early as January. DTPC had also raised concerns over the durability of several lights in the initial batch, noting that many lacked structural strength. The agency, in fact, learned about the total number of lights installed only from the company’s own claims.

Caught on camera, but questions remain

The Ernakulam Central Police Station have confirmed the theft using CCTV footage, which shows a man removing lights during heavy rainfall. However, the exact number of lights stolen will only be confirmed after further investigation.